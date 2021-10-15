Support Local Businesses
30 firearms stolen from gun range in Glasgow

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward for information about a theft at Sportsman’s Gun & Indoor Range.

According to ATF Louisville Division, on October 12 around 10:25 p.m., an unknown number of suspects robbed the Sportsman’s Gun & Indoor Range on 4276 North Jackson Highway in Glasgow.

Once inside, they stole 30 firearms. Authorities believe the burglars left in the following vehicle:

Suspicious vehicle allegedly left the scene.
Suspicious vehicle allegedly left the scene.(Louisville ATF)

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or the ATF Bowling Green, KY Field Office at (270) 393-4755. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

