ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon/evening; best chance 3 PM to 12 AM
  • SEVERE THREATS: Damaging winds, flooding, small hail, and an isolated tornado or two possible
  • PATCHY FROST: Possible away from Metro on Sunday and Monday mornings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are possible this morning, with some thunderstorms during the afternoon; some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Outside the storms, today looks warm and breezy with highs near 80°.

A cold front pushes through near sunset, bringing additional thunderstorms into the region; this is when we’ll see our main severe risk. Damaging winds, hail, localized flash flooding, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Showers push east before sunrise Saturday, leaving behind a breezy and much cooler day. Clouds decrease Saturday morning. Despite the afternoon sun, temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday night features clear skies and lows in the low 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the 60s. Low 70s return for highs for the beginning of next week as mainly dry weather remains.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
