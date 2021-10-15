ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms before midnight tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong to severe storms possible 4 p.m. to midnight tonight

Much cooler air arrives by Saturday morning

Coolest morning since May 13th on Sunday!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front pushing into our area around sunset will bring strong to potentially severe storms during the 4 p.m. to midnight time frame. Damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado or two are the main threats this evening.

Much cooler air pushing in behind the front early Saturday morning will tank our temps into the 50s, only to see a gentle rise into the 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Saturday will be a windy day with a mainly clear sky. Bundle up!

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coolest we’ve been since May 13th as lows get down well into the 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as winds will die down somewhat and high temperatures in the 60s will begin to recover back up closer to seasonable levels.

Next week we’ll see high temperatures moderate back into the 70s for highs with dry weather until Thursday, when showers will arrive with another cold front.

