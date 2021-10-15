Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms before midnight tonight

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong to severe storms possible 4 p.m. to midnight tonight
  • Much cooler air arrives by Saturday morning
  • Coolest morning since May 13th on Sunday!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front pushing into our area around sunset will bring strong to potentially severe storms during the 4 p.m. to midnight time frame. Damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado or two are the main threats this evening.

(Scroll down to watch a time-lapse video of Tuesday morning’s beautiful sunrise over Louisville)

Much cooler air pushing in behind the front early Saturday morning will tank our temps into the 50s, only to see a gentle rise into the 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Saturday will be a windy day with a mainly clear sky. Bundle up!

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coolest we’ve been since May 13th as lows get down well into the 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as winds will die down somewhat and high temperatures in the 60s will begin to recover back up closer to seasonable levels.

Next week we’ll see high temperatures moderate back into the 70s for highs with dry weather until Thursday, when showers will arrive with another cold front.

WATCH: Beautiful sunrise over downtown Louisville on Tuesday morning:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021
Closer to and after sunset on Friday is when we’ll pick up the main risk of severe weather as a...
ALERT DAY FORECAST:Strong to severe storms possible this evening
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/13