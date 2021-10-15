Support Local Businesses
Car pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002

By Courtney King, Brian Planalp and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A car pulled from the Ohio River Thursday night is connected to a 19-year-old missing persons case, authorities say.

Delhi Township, Ohio, Lt. Joe Macaluso confirmed the car is connected to the case involving a mother and two children, ages 3 and 5, who disappeared in 2002, according to the detective.

Authorities have confirmed the missing are Van Nguyen, her daughter Kristina and her son John, WXIX reported. The car found is a Nissan Pathfinder.

Divers were in the river near Lesko Park in Aurora for much of the evening, and efforts to pull the car out began around 2 p.m.

Crews succeeded in fully removing the car from the water sometime after 10 p.m.

Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.(WXIX)

Macaluso said police had information in 2002 that the mother and children were in the river. He said they exhausted all their leads at the time but restarted the investigation as a cold case approaching the 20th anniversary of the family’s disappearance.

Macaluso said crews used sonar technology and found three items in the water last week.

On Thursday, crews finally found the car they had been looking for.

Macaluso said it’s too early to tell if their bodies are in the car but that he’s happy he can give the family this new lead.

“This is been an investigation we have worked on for a long time. Two different detectives from Delhi have since retired. I’ve made them aware of the findings,” he said.

Macaluso said this is just the beginning and that Indiana State Police will also be assisting Delhi police in this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

