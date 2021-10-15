Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Coroner Robert Gayheart told WKYT Pace died Thursday night at the Clark Regional Medical Center after battling the illness.

Pace was only 44 years old. It is unclear if Pace had any underlying health conditions, or what his vaccination status was.

He took office in 2019, and was considered a staunch Republican.

The Winchester Sun says that he was a political newcomer when he defeated the Democratic incumbent in 2018.

Just last week, Pace declared a state of emergency in Clark County for excessive flooding, and was hoping to secure federal help.

Daniel Konstantopoulos, one of the county’s magistrates who was a long time friend, told us this was a tragedy for the county, and his family.

“You know, I had a little girl six months ago and he had one four months ago,” Konstantopoulos said. “So, we talked a lot about that and it’s it’s very sad.”

Friends tell us along with a wife, he also leaves behind three young children, one of them is only four months old.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.

