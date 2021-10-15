Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications

Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19
Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Coroner Robert Gayheart told WKYT Pace died Thursday night at the Clark Regional Medical Center after battling the illness.

Pace was only 44 years old. It is unclear if Pace had any underlying health conditions, or what his vaccination status was.

He took office in 2019, and was considered a staunch Republican.

The Winchester Sun says that he was a political newcomer when he defeated the Democratic incumbent in 2018.

Just last week, Pace declared a state of emergency in Clark County for excessive flooding, and was hoping to secure federal help.

Daniel Konstantopoulos, one of the county’s magistrates who was a long time friend, told us this was a tragedy for the county, and his family.

“You know, I had a little girl six months ago and he had one four months ago,” Konstantopoulos said. “So, we talked a lot about that and it’s it’s very sad.”

Friends tell us along with a wife, he also leaves behind three young children, one of them is only four months old.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
Car pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Man accused of shooting wife in face charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear says he is trying to ensure all Kentuckians have access to health care....
Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange, kynect, relaunches
WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021
Corlaysia Meaux, 21, was stabbed to death in a Jeffersonville apartment Monday morning,...
Family of stabbing victim says she was ‘a great mom’
LMPD
Metro Council hosts discussion with Fischer about public safety issues
A former northern Kentucky coroner has been indicted on federal charges of distributing opioids.
Former NKY coroner charged with distributing opioids