Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Family of stabbing victim says she was ‘a great mom’

By James Dobson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Corlaysia Meaux, 21, was stabbed to death in a Jeffersonville apartment Monday morning, according to her family. They said she was stabbed to death by her best friend, Tynae Couts, after an argument.

Couts was arrested that day by Jeffersonville police, and she pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and resisting law enforcement.

Corlaysia’s mother, Brandi Meaux, said now that her daughter is gone, it is her responsibility to care for her four grandchildren, who are confused about what happened.

“They’re doing OK, but they’re not OK,” she said. “They don’t really know what’s going on with their mom right now.”

Couts grew up in the Meaux household, she said, adding that the thought of her behind bars is also painful.

“I raised her like she was my own daughter,” Brandi Meaux said. “It hurts on both ends because I lost my child, but I also have to think about her having a son and losing his mom as well.”

Brandi Meaux said both women had spent the evening together at a nearby casino on Sunday.

She said that if she is given the opportunity to speak with Couts, she wants to know what happened.

“I know she’s hurting on the back of doing this,” Brandi Meaux said. “I’m hurting too, but I don’t have anger at her. No I don’t, because I don’t wish nothing like that on nobody’s child. But I would like her to tell me her reasoning why.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed
A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Man accused of shooting wife in face charged with attempted murder
Elsmere police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Police searching for Elsmere teen missing for 10 days

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021
Corlaysia Meaux, 21, was stabbed to death in a Jeffersonville apartment Monday morning,...
Family of stabbing victim says she was ‘a great mom’
LMPD
Metro Council hosts discussion with Fischer about public safety issues
One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court...
Man killed in Newburg triple shooting identified