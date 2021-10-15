Family of stabbing victim says she was ‘a great mom’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Corlaysia Meaux, 21, was stabbed to death in a Jeffersonville apartment Monday morning, according to her family. They said she was stabbed to death by her best friend, Tynae Couts, after an argument.

Couts was arrested that day by Jeffersonville police, and she pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and resisting law enforcement.

Corlaysia’s mother, Brandi Meaux, said now that her daughter is gone, it is her responsibility to care for her four grandchildren, who are confused about what happened.

“They’re doing OK, but they’re not OK,” she said. “They don’t really know what’s going on with their mom right now.”

Couts grew up in the Meaux household, she said, adding that the thought of her behind bars is also painful.

“I raised her like she was my own daughter,” Brandi Meaux said. “It hurts on both ends because I lost my child, but I also have to think about her having a son and losing his mom as well.”

Brandi Meaux said both women had spent the evening together at a nearby casino on Sunday.

She said that if she is given the opportunity to speak with Couts, she wants to know what happened.

“I know she’s hurting on the back of doing this,” Brandi Meaux said. “I’m hurting too, but I don’t have anger at her. No I don’t, because I don’t wish nothing like that on nobody’s child. But I would like her to tell me her reasoning why.”

