Former NKY coroner charged with distributing opioids

A former northern Kentucky coroner has been indicted on federal charges of distributing opioids.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former northern Kentucky coroner has been indicted on federal charges of distributing opioids.

Former Kenton County Auditor David Suetholz, 73, illegally distributed controlled substances such as oxycodone and OxyContin to three patients on 10 separate occasions between September 2018 and February 2020, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The Ludlow resident and medical doctor served as the elected coroner for Kenton County until June.

A summons was issued, and Suetholz has been directed to appear in federal court on Oct. 27.

If convicted, Suetholz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Detroit Field Division, Cincinnati District Office Diversion Group, the FBI’s Louisville Field Office, HHS-OIG’s Louisville Field Office, and the Kentucky Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).

Trial Attorneys Chris Jason and Dermot Lynch and Assistant Chief Kilby Macfadden of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid (ARPO) Strike Force. Since its inception in October 2018, the ARPO Strike Force, which operates in 10 districts, has charged more than 90 defendants who are collectively responsible for distributing more than 105 million pills.

In addition, the Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with HHS-OIG, are taking steps to increase accountability and decrease the presence of fraudulent providers.

Individuals who believe that they may be a victim in this case should visit the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness website for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

