Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to be lowered to half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities...
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.(WITN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state official buildings in Kentucky to lower their flags to half-staff Friday afternoon, following a proclamation from the White House.

The order was made to honor the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

This tradition comes from a joint resolution of Congress that was approved in 1962. The resolution made May 15 of each year Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is during Police Week. This year, the main events of Police Week were postponed.

The memorial service will be on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Latest News

Data shows Louisville's homicide rate outpaces several other cities across the country.
Louisville outranks Chicago, Philadelphia homicide rates, data shows
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Jussie Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported that he was the victim of a...
Judge firms up trial date for Smollett, won’t dismiss case
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Wells family thanks community on YouTube page