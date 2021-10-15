LMPD: Man shot several times in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot and on North 23rd Street in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. Officers found the victim, with Smiley confirming he had been shot several times. He was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are likely not serious.

The victim’s name was not revealed, nor was the extent of his injuries.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with any information that could help investigators are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

