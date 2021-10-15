Support Local Businesses
LMPD respond to victim found shot at Preston Hwy store

A WAVE3 News photographer picture shows the shooting scene in the parking lot at Thornton's
A WAVE3 News photographer picture shows the shooting scene in the parking lot at Thornton's(WAVE3 News)
By Kristi Schank
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting report Friday afternoon.

Metrosafe says a person was found shot in the 5300 block of Preston Highway.

The area is in the Newburg neighborhood.

A public information officer for LMPD says the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

This story will be updated.

