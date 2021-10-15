Louisville mayor outlines 6-point plan to curb violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has a six-point plan to solve violent crime.

Fischer brought up the plan Thursday when Metro Council members hosted a discussion with him about public safety concerns in the city as a special Committee of the Whole meeting.

The plan was first introduced in 2017. Metro Council voted to fund the more than $19 million for the program in this year’s fiscal budget, which went into effect July 1.

The first point in the plan is community mobilization, which will work to inform the community on how the city plans to solve violent crime, and get them involved through community ambassadors, and launches a new program that works to build trust between the public and police.

“These folks are all part of helping the community understand the approach to reducing violence in our city,” Fischer said.

It is unclear how the groups will accomplish that goal.

The next pillar is prevention. The city allotted $2 million to the Office of Youth Development, which doubled its budget to change systems that prevent children from living equitable, happy lives. Louisville Metro allotted $1 million to the SummerWorks program, which helps set kids up with summer jobs.

The third point is intervention, which will take place at the first sign of violence. This pillar costs the most at $4.5 million, and contains several different aspects, including hospital programs.

“This is when we go into the hospitals after gun violence or knife violence has occurred, and talk to the victims, and talk to them about the odds of being victims again,” Fischer said.

The fourth pillar is enforcement, which involves police working to remove illegal guns and violent offenders from the streets. The $3,190,200 allotted for this pillar will go to LMPD to invest in intelligence-led policing tools like license plate readers, and help with recruitment efforts.

Currently, LMPD is 300 officers short.

The second-to-last pillar is organizational change and development. The $763,500 budgeted for this pillar will fund the new Civilian Review and Accountability Board and Office of the Inspector General, which will have the authority to investigate alleged incidents of improper conduct by any members of LMPD.

The city also will use feedback from the Hillard Heintz review and results from the Department of Justice investigation to make suggested changes as a part of this pillar.

The final pillar is re-entry, which will help criminals re-enter society post-incarceration. The budget is $500,000, which will create a program with KentuckianaWorks that breaks the cycle of recidivism by connecting justice-involved youth to education and training.

Metro Councilman Markus Winkler (D-17) told WAVE 3 News overall the plan is “OK,” but he’s concerned how the city will execute it and measure its success.

“Are we evaluating what we’re doing on a regular basis, course correcting, and then are we applying more resources to the things that are working, and less to the things that aren’t,” Winkler said.

He added in general, the city tends to take on too much when trying to problem-solve.

“Focus all your resources, resolve that issue, then you move on to the next issue, so small wins build on bigger wins,” Winkler said. “When you spread yourself really thin, my concern is you don’t actually solve any problem, you might make the problem a little bit better, but are you actually solving any problem in and of itself?

Fischer agreed to meet with Metro Council members again to continue the public safety discussion.

