Man killed in Newburg triple shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man killed in a triple shooting has been revealed.

Daquan Hamilton, 25, was found shot at the Guardian Court Apartments in Newburg, an LMPD spokesperson said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Another person was found shot at the apartment complex, while a third was found 13 miles away off Garland Avenue.

Hamilton was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive. He was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The other victims have not been identified. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed.

There have been no arrests mad in connection with the shooting. Those with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

