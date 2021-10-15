Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man killed in Newburg triple shooting identified

One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court...
One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court Apartments in the Newburg area, just off Preston Highway, Wednesday.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man killed in a triple shooting has been revealed.

Daquan Hamilton, 25, was found shot at the Guardian Court Apartments in Newburg, an LMPD spokesperson said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Another person was found shot at the apartment complex, while a third was found 13 miles away off Garland Avenue.

Hamilton was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive. He was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The other victims have not been identified. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed.

There have been no arrests mad in connection with the shooting. Those with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed
A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Man accused of shooting wife in face charged with attempted murder
Elsmere police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Police searching for Elsmere teen missing for 10 days

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021
Corlaysia Meaux, 21, was stabbed to death in a Jeffersonville apartment Monday morning,...
Family of stabbing victim says she was ‘a great mom’
LMPD
Metro Council hosts discussion with Fischer about public safety issues
Corlaysia Meaux
Family of stabbing victim says she was ‘a great mom’