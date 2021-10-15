Support Local Businesses
Man shot several times in Thorntons parking lot on Preston Highway

A WAVE3 News photographer picture shows the shooting scene in the parking lot at Thornton's
A WAVE3 News photographer picture shows the shooting scene in the parking lot at Thornton's(WAVE3 News)
By Kristi Schank and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot several times while in the parking lot of a convenience store on Preston Highway in Edgewood near Newburg.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the shooting call around 4:40 p.m. and found the man had been shot at a Thorntons, a public information officer for LMPD said.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and his injuries were not serious.

There was no suspect information provided.

Those with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

