Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New mammal takes over at Louisville Zoo

Dan Maloney
Dan Maloney(Mayor's Press Office)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What’s tall, will get his steps in and had all eyes on him at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday?

It’s the zoo’s new director, Dan Maloney.

(Story continues below photo)

Dan Maloney
Dan Maloney(Mayor's Press Office)

At his introductory news conference Thursday, Maloney said the zoo will stay safe, engaging, and inclusive for everyone.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Maloney said. “It’s because wildlife needs everyone on board. You can’t do it without them. I am so excited to be here, I look forward to being here many years to come.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also spoke at the news conference, saying he searched across the country for someone with global experience.

“He really stood out amongst all the candidates we looked at,” Fischer said of Maloney, who comes to Louisville from the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida.

Along with the giraffes, rhinos and birds, Maloney will oversee 120 employees.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
UofL's maskot, the cardinal, painted on the sidewalk of its Louisville campus.
UofL PD warns students of armed sexual predator on the loose as crime on campus spikes
Since September 3, 2021, Caesars Indiana has been operating under the ownership of the Eastern...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians takes over Caesars Indiana
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed

Latest News

Shoppers in Clarksville packed into the Bass Pro Shops for deals on a recent Black Friday.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hiring for over 100 positions in Greater Louisville
A pilot program will use $5 million from the City of Louisville budget to hire crisis...
Fischer announces pilot program for crisis intervention team to answer some 911 calls
Duan Calloway Sr.'s family helps other West Louisville families by volunteering with Habitat...
Portland neighborhood homes get a glow-up in name of slain west Louisville father
Some Louisville families are getting a little extra help around the house this week.
Portland neighborhood homes get a glow-up in name of slain west Louisville father