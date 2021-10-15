Support Local Businesses
Police searching for three suspects who assaulted homeless man in Queensgate

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are looking to identify three suspects who assaulted a man experiencing homelessness Friday in Hamilton County.

The assault occurred near the Marathon Gas Station on West 8th Street around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say that the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspects are wanted for felonious assault.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

