Portland shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on North 23rd Street in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood Thursday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed. Officers found the shooting victim, and EMS will transport them to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s was not revealed, nor was the extent of their injuries.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with any information that could help investigators are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

