PRP High School student found with gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police were called to Pleasure Ridge Park High School after a student brought a gun to school on Friday morning.

Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. after PRP staff were dealing with a separate issue and a gun was found on a student, JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said. She added that no threats were made to other students.

The student’s name and age were not released.

This is the sixth gun found at a JCPS school this school year.

