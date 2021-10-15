Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
UofL's maskot, the cardinal, painted on the sidewalk of its Louisville campus.
UofL PD warns students of armed sexual predator on the loose as crime on campus spikes
Since September 3, 2021, Caesars Indiana has been operating under the ownership of the Eastern...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians takes over Caesars Indiana
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed

Latest News

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens...
US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
John Deere workers are the latest of thousands of employees in the country hitting the picket...
John Deere workers the latest to hit picket line
There has been a shooting on North 23rd Street in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 14.
Portland shooting under investigation