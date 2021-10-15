‘Suspicious’ Spencer Co. fires under investigation

MOUNT EDEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Spencer County are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the Mount Eden connunity early this morning.

The fires occurred in multiple cars, RV’s, and in an unoccupied house, according to a Facebook post by the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District whose crews called to assist Mount Eden crews around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

