‘Suspicious’ Spencer Co. fires under investigation

Fires that occurred in multiple cars, RV's, and in an unoccupied house in the Mt. Eden community of Spencer County, Ky. are under investigation.(Source: Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOUNT EDEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Spencer County are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the Mount Eden connunity early this morning.

The fires occurred in multiple cars, RV’s, and in an unoccupied house, according to a Facebook post by the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District whose crews called to assist Mount Eden crews around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

