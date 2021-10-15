Weather postpones Friday’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Because of the forecast of strong to severe storms in the Louisville area tonight, the Louisville Zoo has postponed “Boo at the Zoo.”

Zoo officials say anyone who purchased tickets for Friday, October 15 can use them on any other Boo night in 2021. Ticket purchasers should receive an email with additional information.

Boo at the Zoo operates Thursday through Sunday nights from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. through Saturday, October 30.

