Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Weather postpones Friday’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Because of the forecast of strong to severe storms in the Louisville area tonight, the Louisville Zoo has postponed “Boo at the Zoo.”

Zoo officials say anyone who purchased tickets for Friday, October 15 can use them on any other Boo night in 2021. Ticket purchasers should receive an email with additional information.

Boo at the Zoo operates Thursday through Sunday nights from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. through Saturday, October 30.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Man accused of shooting wife in face charged with attempted murder

Latest News

LMPD
Metro Council hosts discussion with Fischer about public safety issues
One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court...
Man killed in Newburg triple shooting identified
There has been a shooting on North 23rd Street in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 14.
LMPD: Man shot several times in Portland
Dan Maloney
New mammal takes over at Louisville Zoo