Woman allegedly shot while walking near Fegenbush Lane, per LMPD

An adult woman alleges she was walking the street along Norfolk Drive near Fegenbush Lane when an unknown vehicle fired a shot at her.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after telling police officers she was shot while walking down the street in Louisville.

It happened on Norfolk Drive near Fegenbush Lane just before 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The woman said a person in a car driving by shot her. She was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not serious.

Her identity has not been released, nor has any suspect information.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

