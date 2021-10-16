Support Local Businesses
Cross Impresses in Red-White Scrimmage

Chris Mack coaching the red squad during scrimmage
Chris Mack coaching the red squad during scrimmage(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time this season this year’s University of Louisville men’s basketball squad played in front of fans, and on the KFC Yum! Center floor. “This is the first time we’ve gotten in the Yum! Center all year an hour before the scrimmage just because of the scoreboard they’re putting up,” said head coach, Chris Mack.

While there may have been nerves early, the team settled down and the new look offense which features a more up-tempo pace started to take form. “It was a good day. I think the pace was good. Guys got tired, and we really don’t have the substitution ability we would in games,” Mack said.

A pleasant surprise was the playmaking ability of Miami transfer, Matt Cross who comes to UofL known more for his three point shooting. “I think a lot of times people think of Matt as just a shooter only, and did a great job of eyeing the rim, bating close outs, finishing at the basket,” said Mack. “I think I showed a little bit that if my shots not always on, I can really put it on the floor and make it around the rim too,” commented Cross.

The Cards have a couple of weeks to work on some things before opening exhibition play on October 29th hosting Kentucky State.

