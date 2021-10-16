Support Local Businesses
Deadly shooting near Preston Highway under investigation

A person was shot late Friday night in Newburg on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. LMPD is investigating.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed late Friday night in Newburg.

An LMPD spokesperson said it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. A WAVE 3 News photographer said the investigation was underway was near Supermercado Guanajuato.

The man was found by officers who had been shot, and he was rushed to UofL Hospital. He died shortly thereafter.

No suspect information has been released, nor has the victim’s identity.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated.

