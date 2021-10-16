Deadly shooting near Preston Highway under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed late Friday night in Newburg.

An LMPD spokesperson said it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. A WAVE 3 News photographer said the investigation was underway was near Supermercado Guanajuato.

The man was found by officers who had been shot, and he was rushed to UofL Hospital. He died shortly thereafter.

No suspect information has been released, nor has the victim’s identity.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated.

