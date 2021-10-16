Support Local Businesses
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm

An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
(Marty Pearl | Marty Pearl)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during strong storms Friday night.

The NWS reports the tornado hit Washington County, leaving wires and tree branches down on a house near the Daisy Hill area.

Story continues after the tweet.

NWS officials say the EF-0 tornado produced winds 70-75 mph and was approximately 60-70 yards wide. The tornado covered less than 1/10 of a mile on Pine Hill Lake, says NWS Louisville meteorologist John Gordon.

No injuries or deaths have been reported at this time.

