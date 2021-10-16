EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during strong storms Friday night.

The NWS reports the tornado hit Washington County, leaving wires and tree branches down on a house near the Daisy Hill area.

NWS officials say the EF-0 tornado produced winds 70-75 mph and was approximately 60-70 yards wide. The tornado covered less than 1/10 of a mile on Pine Hill Lake, says NWS Louisville meteorologist John Gordon.

No injuries or deaths have been reported at this time.

