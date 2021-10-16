Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: A gorgeous fall weekend

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy and feeling like fall Today
  • PATCHY FROST: Possible away from Metro on Sunday and Monday mornings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky. It will be a breezy and much cooler day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight into Sunday morning will be the coolest we’ve been since May 13th as lows get down well into the 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as winds will die down somewhat and high temperatures will begin to recover closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday night will be chilly with temperatures dropping back into the 40s under a clear sky.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

