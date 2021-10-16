Interstate reopens after a fatal wrong way crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A downtown Louisville interstate has reopened after a fatal wrong way crash early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were called around 4:00 a.m. to I-65 South near Arthur Street.

Smiley says three vehicles were involved, including one male driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver collided head on with two cars going southbound on I-65, according to Smiley.

A female driver in her early 20′s died after being taken by EMS to University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt, according to LMPD. The names of the drivers have not been released yet.

Smiley says the driver who caused the collision was taken to UofL Hospital and is in critical condition.

LMPD ’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Crews reopened the interstate at 8:50 a.m.

