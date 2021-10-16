Lawsuit filed by Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family against Jackson Co. jail workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ta’Neasha Chappell’s mother has filed a lawsuit against several members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Chappell died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, at the age of 23. After a multi-county police chase in May, she was being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Jail employees are accused of negligence and cruel and unusual punishment in a 36-page lawsuit filed on Oct. 15. It claims that instead of following protocols, jail workers were told to accuse inmates of fabricating medical complaints and alleges that’s exactly what a jail worker and nurse did when Chappell requested medical help.

For more than 12 hours, the lawsuit claims she had been vomiting blood in her cell, lying on the floor naked and covered in her own vomit and feces. When she was finally taken to the hospital, according to the lawsuit, “when there were no hospital workers in Ta’Neasha’s room, the jail workers placed their hands on her.” She died not long after that.

The family’s attorney Sam Aguiar said, “The failure of these jail officers to afford Ta’Neasha the most basic and fundamental care caused her to suffer and ultimately die. The filing of this lawsuit allows for us to progress towards critical discovery, such as video surveillance footage and jail records that authorities have not shared with the family.”

The family is suing for $30 million in damages plus fees.

