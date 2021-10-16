Support Local Businesses
Man shot several times near Dixie Hwy; LMPD investigating

Anyone with information on a crime can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Park Hill is under investigation by LMPD’s 2nd Division after a man was found shot several times.

It happened around 8 p.m. near the corner of Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

He was rushed to UofL Hospital by EMS and his injuries are not serious.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD or submit a report online here.

