Newburg shooting near Preston Highway under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot late Friday night in Newburg.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. A WAVE 3 News photographer said the scene is near Supermercado Guanajuato.

At least one person was found by officers who had been shot, but it is unclear if they were brought to the hospital or how serious their injuries are.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

This story will be updated.

