Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a fleeing car Friday night in Northern Kentucky.

At 10:39 p.m., deputies responded to Twin Hills Court in Union for a reported burglary in progress with a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the stolen Audi SUV on Rice Pike and tried to stop it on US 42.

The SUV, with three suspects inside, nearly struck a cruiser as it fled toward Florence, the sheriff’s office says.

BCSO Lt. Chris Hall positioned himself on the US-42/Interstate 75 overpass to deploy stop sticks.

The SUV hit Hall as he was outside his cruiser, the sheriff’s office says. The SUV then continued northbound onto I-75.

The SUV left the interstate at Erlanger. The suspects abandoned the SUV near Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street, the sheriff’s office says.

Hall was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone observes suspicious activity in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street, or if they know the whereabouts of the suspect, to contact 911 immediately.

