Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGuerin says he doesn’t know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
A WAVE3 News photographer picture shows the shooting scene in the parking lot at Thornton's
Man shot several times in Thorntons parking lot on Preston Highway
An adult woman alleges she was walking the street along Norfolk Drive near Fegenbush Lane when...
Woman allegedly shot while walking near Fegenbush Lane, per LMPD
A person was shot late Friday night in Newburg on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. LMPD is...
Deadly shooting near Preston Highway under investigation
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the...
Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons