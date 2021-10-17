Another tough opponent, another defeat for the Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Tenth-ranked Michigan State came up with a big third quarter enroute to a 20-15 triumph over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The Spartans improve their season slate to 7-0 while IU dips to 2-4.

Indiana kicker Charles Campbell booted his third field goal late in the second quarter as the Hoosiers took a slim 9-7 lead into the intermission.

But the Spartans outscored Indiana 10-0 in the third quarter. First, Matt Coughlin knocked down a 51 yard field goal and six minutes later, Spartan quarterback Payton Thorne connected with Tyler Hunt on a 12 yard pass as Michigan State owned a 17-9 advantage.

IU’s offense sputtered most of the way but running back Stephen Carr racked up a 1-yard TD run as the Hoosiers trimmed into the lead. Indiana’s two-point coversion failed and State still led 17-15.

The Spartans’ Coughlin tacked on a field goal to create the game’s final margin.

Up next for the Hoosiers, a home game against sixth-ranked Ohio State next Saturday night.

