The CDC releases latest drug overdose statistics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a grim milestone. New data from the CDC shows a record number of people died from reported drug overdoses over a 12 month period during the pandemic.

According to the CDC, more than 96,000 drug overdose deaths were reported from March 2020 to March 2021.

Addiction Medicine Specialist Dr. Trent Hall of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is calling it a “collision of health crises.”

“Each person who has lost their life during this time period has left behind a family and a community who misses them,” said Hall.

Drug overdoses have increased nearly 30% in deaths from 2019. Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state. Reported overdose deaths there rose more than 85% within that time period.

“These tragic statistics really speak to the despair many Americans are feeling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hall.

The CDC says opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths, followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone.

Hall’s research on the overdose crisis in Ohio was published in Jama Network Open last year. The addiction medicine specialist says the increase in the synthetic opioid fentanyl is highly concerning.

“Fentanyl is coming to contaminate local drug supplies in new areas and that’s pretty scary.” However, Hall said there is hope, treatment helps, and so can being prepared.

He advises to “carry a naloxone rescue kit, as you can see here this something we can all carry around and in the event somebody who’s experiencing an overdose, you can save a life.”

Three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline from March 2020 to March 2021: New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.