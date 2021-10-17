Support Local Businesses
Coroner releases identity of victim from fatal wrong way collision

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal wrong way collision Saturday morning.

22-year-old Duaa Lufti was driving two other passengers when a 17-year-old hit their vehicle head on. The driver charged was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of I-65 near Arthur Street.

Lufti was taken by EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries. One passenger is at UofL hospital in critical condition, and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver has been charged with murder, along with other charges.

