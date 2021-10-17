Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: A gorgeous Sunday!

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonable temperatures Today and pleasant
  • Temperatures warm into the 70s this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is the pick of the weekend! Expect lots of sunshine, the winds will be lighter and high temperatures will begin to recover closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be chilly with temperatures dropping back into the 40s under a clear sky. The warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Chilly again Monday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with dry weather until Thursday, when showers will arrive with another cold front. Temperatures fall back into the 60s behind the front for the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Oct. 17, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Oct. 17, 2021

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
A person was shot late Friday night in Newburg on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. LMPD is...
Deadly shooting near Preston Highway under investigation
A Louisville Metro Police PSU investigation disproves a man's claim he was held at gunpoint...
‘It appears this incident did not occur:’ LMPD investigation disproves police abuse accusation
Louisville Metro Police Department charged a teenager for Saturday morning’s fatal head on...
Teenager charged with murder in wrong way fatal head-on collision
TRIMARC traffic camera shows I-65 southbound near Arthur Street after deadly crash
Interstate reopens after a fatal wrong way crash

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Oct. 17, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Oct. 17, 2021
An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/13