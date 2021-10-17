FORECAST: A gorgeous Sunday!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Seasonable temperatures Today and pleasant

Temperatures warm into the 70s this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is the pick of the weekend! Expect lots of sunshine, the winds will be lighter and high temperatures will begin to recover closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be chilly with temperatures dropping back into the 40s under a clear sky. The warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Chilly again Monday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with dry weather until Thursday, when showers will arrive with another cold front. Temperatures fall back into the 60s behind the front for the end of the week and weekend.

