FORECAST: Cool nights, warm afternoons

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another chilly night with lows in the 40s

Warming trend the next few days with highs in the 70s

Next rain chance comes on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will get weaker this evening and remain light in the overnight. It will be chilly once again with temperatures dropping back into the 40s under a clear sky.

The warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Chilly again Monday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.

High pressure builds into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday keeping us dry, but also bringing warmer temperatures. Highs warm into the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with dry weather until Thursday, when showers will arrive with another cold front. Temperatures fall back into the 60s behind the front for the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.