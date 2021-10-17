I-65 northbound lanes have reopened after a pedestrian was struck

Support Local Businesses
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All northbound lanes of I-65 have reopened after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s spokesperson Alicia Smiley says First Division officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to I-65 northbound near hospital curve.

The vehicle reportedly struck the pedestrian in the roadway and remained at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues investigating and will release more details later today.

