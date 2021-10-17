Newport police officer charged with Class D felony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newport Police Officer Tyler Hatfield has been charged with a Class D felony after his inappropriate involvement with a minor.

The 30-year-old suspect was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual or other Prohibited Activities.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office detectives began their investigation after allegations were made that an adult male was requesting and receiving explicit photos from a minor.

Spokesman Lieutenant Philip Ridgell says the victim came forward to report Hatfield’s unlawful actions. The teenage male revealed Hatfield had been asking and receiving explicit pictures through Snapchat.

Hatfield and the victim were also engaged in sexual relations. Officials arrested Hatfield Saturday night.

He ultimately confessed to sending and receiving explicate messages with the victim.

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.