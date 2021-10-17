Support Local Businesses
Number One Georgia stuffs UK

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(Grace Bradley | UK Athletics)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Top-ranked Georgia’s defense put the clamps on number 11 Kentucky and topped the Cats, 30-13 on Saturday afternoon in Athens.

The Bulldogs shutdown UK’s star running back Chris Rodriguez, holding him to just seven yards rushing. Georgia improves to 7-0 while the Wildcats suffer their first defeat against six victories.

" We knew we had to play at a high level and we had to have disciplined execution,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. " We just didn’t play very clean tonight against a quality team that will expose you,” he added.

UK played toe-to-toe with the Dogs during a scoreless first quarter. But Georgia came alive in the second as they built a two-touchdown advantage. First quarterback Stetson Bennett hooked up with James Cook on a 19 yard TD pass. Then running back Zamir White streaked 24 yard for six more points.

The WIldcats put together a drive late in the half to get on the scoreboard. Will Levis fired a pass to a wide open Justin Rigg for a touchdown and Kentucky was down at the intermission, 14-7.

The Bulldogs built on their halftime lead in the third quarter when they outscored the Wildcats, 10-0.

Trailing 30-7 late in the fourth quarter, UK put together a long drive that resulted in the game’s final score. Levis threw a one-yard pass to Wan’dale Robinson for the touchdown.

Kentucky’s bye week is ahead and they’ll return to action October 30 at Mississippi State. Georgia is also off next week and their next game is October 30 against number 20 Florida.

