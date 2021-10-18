4-car crash on Gene Snyder shuts down southbound lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A four-car wreck on I-265 Southbound, otherwise known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Old Henry Road, shut down the interstate late Monday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 3:40 p.m. near a construction site on the interstate, a Metrosafe supervisor said. No one in the crash was seriously hurt.

Both southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted to the La Grange Road exit. They reopened after 5 p.m.

