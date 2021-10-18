Actress Melissa Joan Hart donates $1M win on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ to Mid-South organization

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart is now the first “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” million-dollar winner for charity and she’s giving back to the Mid-South.

Hart donated her total winnings to Youth Villages started right here in Memphis in 1986.

The celebrity win puts Hart in rare company.

There have only been three “Million Dollar Wedge” winners on “Wheel of Fortune” since its introduction in 2008.

This comes as Hart celebrates the 25th anniversary of her 1996 breakout appearance on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

