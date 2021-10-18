Support Local Businesses
Eminence Independent Schools return to class after threat on school building

Police say 28-year-old Jenerro Mack-Goldsmith made a "credible threat" to Eminence Independent Schools, saying he would shoot anyone who attempted to stop him from taking two kids from the school.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eminence Independent Schools returned to class Monday after a threatening statement sent the district into lock-down on Thursday.

”We do feel as though is it was a singular threat and that the threat has been resolved,” said Superintendent Buddy Berry.

All Eminence Independent Schools, which are on the same campus, went into lockdown after police say 28-year-old Jenerro Pslam Dijae Mack-Goldsmith made a “credible threat” to the school.

According to an arrest citation, Mack-Goldsmith claimed someone stole from him and then said if the school didn’t release that person’s two children to him, he would shoot anyone who attempted to stop him.

”At that point they brought in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Eminence Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” said Berry. “The cooperation and the efficiency, watching people that are professionals do their job at a high level, it was awesome.”

Eminence did not return to school Friday. Mack-Goldsmith was arrested Saturday.

Superintendent Berry, a father of three Eminence students himself, is thankful for teachers, students and police executing the policies and procedures in place.

”As a superintendent I feel like we could not have handled it better,” he said. “As a dad, I was even more [thrilled], because you could see firsthand the care and intentionality of every decision made.”

Berry said they will look into how to handle the missed day of school, but it’s not the only thing that may have to get pushed back.

Eminence’s homecoming football game was scheduled for Friday, but because of the lockdown and day off of school, they’re moving that game that to Oct. 29, where they plan to honor first responders.

