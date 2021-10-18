Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Feeling like fall

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • 40s again tonight
  • Next rain chance comes on Thursday
  • Followed by highs in the 60s Fri, Sat & Sun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It won’t be as cool as the last couple nights tonight as temperatures get down into the 40s in all locations.

Expect clear skies and light winds as we head toward Tuesday morning. Tuesday features a bit more cloud cover thanks to a weak atmospheric disturbance moving through, but the day looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s.

We’ll keep a few clouds around for the first half of Tuesday evening, but it looks like skies will clear out somewhat during the overnight hours as lows get back down into the 40s for most.

Wednesday is a warm day in the 70s but clouds and even a few showers will enter into the picture by evening.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with dry weather until Thursday, when showers will arrive with another cold front. Temperatures fall back into the 60s behind the front for the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Kevin Harned
