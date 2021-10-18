Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Pleasant Fall days to start the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: One system to track this week, arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning
  • TEMPERATURES: Highs close to “normal” for mid to late October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another pleasant afternoon is ahead with low humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight will be a tad warmer, with lows in the 40s beneath mostly clear skies.

Mid to high-level clouds will stream overhead tomorrow. Despite the clouds, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine with highs once again in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some clouds remain overhead tomorrow night as temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will be breezy ahead of a system that brings some showers to the region on Thursday. Wind gusts before that system could reach up to 30 mph at times.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday midday Oct. 18, 2021

