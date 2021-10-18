FORECAST: Pleasant Fall days to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: One system to track this week, arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning

TEMPERATURES: Highs close to “normal” for mid to late October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another pleasant afternoon is ahead with low humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight will be a tad warmer, with lows in the 40s beneath mostly clear skies.

Mid to high-level clouds will stream overhead tomorrow. Despite the clouds, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine with highs once again in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some clouds remain overhead tomorrow night as temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will be breezy ahead of a system that brings some showers to the region on Thursday. Wind gusts before that system could reach up to 30 mph at times.

