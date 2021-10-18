FORECAST: You’ll be lucky to find clouds today

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK: Only one system to track for Wed PM/Thu AM

TEMPERATURES: Staying close to “normal levels” for mid-late October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After another cool start, lots of sunshine and light winds will help allow for a very pleasant afternoon with highs moving into the 70s for a few hours.

Chilly once again tonight with the core of the Metro “milder” than most areas.

A batch of mid to high-level clouds will scoot overhead during the day Tuesday. The sun will still be able to shine through them to allow for the continued warmth building into the area.

Cool and comfortable Tuesday night.

A breezy system will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday for perhaps some brief rain showers. Wind gusts with that system could reach up to 30 mph at times.

