Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Finally a weather pattern that will be spaced out enough to track our next several systems fairly well in advance with one pattern through about about every 3-5 days.

The first will be late Wednesday into Thursday. More of a wind-maker than anything but some showers will also come with this feature.

The weekend wave is a bit more unclear and the video will explain more on that.

And yet another one (perhaps stronger) for next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

