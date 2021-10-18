Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/18
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Finally a weather pattern that will be spaced out enough to track our next several systems fairly well in advance with one pattern through about about every 3-5 days.
The first will be late Wednesday into Thursday. More of a wind-maker than anything but some showers will also come with this feature.
The weekend wave is a bit more unclear and the video will explain more on that.
And yet another one (perhaps stronger) for next week.
