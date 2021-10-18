Support Local Businesses
Ky., Ind. politicians remember Colin Powell

Colin Powell, August 2020
Colin Powell, August 2020(Sam Houston State University)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Retired General Colin Powell, a former U.S. Secretary of State and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died this morning at the age of 84. The following statements have been released by politicians in Kentucky and Indiana to remember the soldier and statesman.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell:

“America has lost a trailblazing leader with the passing of Colin Powell. It is hard to imagine a more quintessentially American story: A son of Jamaican immigrants who learned Yiddish from his boyhood neighbors in the Bronx becomes a four-star General in the United States Army and serves four presidential administrations, including as National Security Advisor, the youngest-ever Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the first Black Secretary of State.

“As a young officer, General Powell rendered brave and distinguished service on the front lines. As a senior leader, he helped four presidents protect our nation, represent us on the world stage, and chart our course through uncertain and turbulent times that included the dawn of a new century and the beginning of our global war on terrorists who will not leave America alone even if we leave them alone. Today we remember and honor a man who truly dedicated his entire life to serving his country.”

Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.):

“I am saddened by the news of Colin Powell’s passing. I will be praying for his family, he was a faithful husband and a devoted father.

“Powell was a selfless patriot, a dignified statesman, and a pioneer. As a public servant, Powell embodied the meaning of duty, honor, and country. He uplifted the institutions he touched by serving others.

“Powell left behind a legacy of unimpeachable integrity. May his example of statesmanship continue to mentor this and future generations to recall how true public leaders lead a nation.”

