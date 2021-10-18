Support Local Businesses
Lexington Road project nearing completion

A Kentucky Transportation Project to improve Lexington Road from Crescent Hill to St. Matthews is expected to be completed by late Fall 2021.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers can expect to see new traffic patterns on Lexington Road after months of road work.

The project has created two driving lanes in addition to a middle turning lane along Lexington Road through the Crescent Hill and St. Matthews area.

Overnight closures are expected to continue as the project is completed.

KYTC says the work should be finished late this Fall.

