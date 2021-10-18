Lexington Road project nearing completion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers can expect to see new traffic patterns on Lexington Road after months of road work.

The project has created two driving lanes in addition to a middle turning lane along Lexington Road through the Crescent Hill and St. Matthews area.

Overnight closures are expected to continue as the project is completed.

KYTC says the work should be finished late this Fall.

