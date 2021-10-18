LMPD conducting death investigation on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are trying to determine what led to the death of a person found inside a car on the Watterson Expressway.

Louisville Metro police responding to a possible medical emergency found the car around 9:30 a.m. off the road between Crittenden Drive and Freedom Way.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said information about the incident is limited.

The name of the person has not been released.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

