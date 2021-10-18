Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD conducting death investigation on Watterson Expressway

Louisville Metro Police department's Traffic Unit are responding to a person found dead.
Louisville Metro Police department's Traffic Unit are responding to a person found dead.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are trying to determine what led to the death of a person found inside a car on the Watterson Expressway.

Louisville Metro police responding to a possible medical emergency found the car around 9:30 a.m. off the road between Crittenden Drive and Freedom Way.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said information about the incident is limited.

The name of the person has not been released.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Louisville Metro Police Department charged a teenager for Saturday morning’s fatal head on...
Teenager charged with murder in wrong way fatal head-on collision
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim involved in a...
Coroner releases identity of victim from fatal wrong way collision
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm

Latest News

Colin Powell, August 2020
Ky., Ind. politicians remember Colin Powell
Police say 28-year-old Jenerro Mack-Goldsmith made a "credible threat" to Eminence Independent...
Eminence Independent Schools return to class after threat on school building
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
Raudel Veloz Cruz, 35, of Louisville, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and sexual abuse of...
Uber driver charged with sexual abuse of passenger