LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway

Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson...
Louisville Metro police say a man driving the car that was found in the grass off the Watterson Expressway was killed in a traffic accident.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman and Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have determined the person found dead in a car on the Watterson Expressway this morning died as a result of a traffic crash.

Louisville Metro police responding to a possible medical emergency found the car around 9:50 a.m. off the road between I-65 and Crittenden Drive.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that driver, a man, was heading westbound on the Watterson when he lost control of the car, ran off the roadway and struck a concrete light pillar.

The name of the killed has not been released.

