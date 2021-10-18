LMPD: Traffic crash killed man found in car on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have determined the person found dead in a car on the Watterson Expressway this morning died as a result of a traffic crash.

Louisville Metro police responding to a possible medical emergency found the car around 9:50 a.m. off the road between I-65 and Crittenden Drive.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that driver, a man, was heading westbound on the Watterson when he lost control of the car, ran off the roadway and struck a concrete light pillar.

The name of the killed has not been released.

